After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2022 : STLD, BCE, AAPL, ABMD, C, CMCSA, SMCI, ENB, MTG, MU, PINS, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.84 to 11,239.72. The total After hours volume is currently 121,054,541 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is -0.12 at $104.70, with 18,171,769 shares traded. STLD's current last sale is 105.23% of the target price of $99.5.



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is unchanged at $44.04, with 6,902,469 shares traded. BCE's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $52.12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.18 at $135.63, with 5,331,422 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) is +0.34 at $381.36, with 4,864,241 shares traded. ABMD's current last sale is 100.36% of the target price of $380.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $44.81, with 3,762,576 shares traded. C's current last sale is 78.61% of the target price of $57.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.08, with 2,569,205 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 78.83% of the target price of $44.5.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.17 at $83.70, with 2,554,152 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 101.45% of the target price of $82.5.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $39.29, with 2,540,522 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 87.67% of the target price of $44.815.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is unchanged at $13.10, with 2,005,186 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTG is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.11 at $51.08, with 1,830,196 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.01 at $25.15, with 1,595,303 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 89.82% of the target price of $28.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $32.68, with 1,539,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

