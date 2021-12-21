After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2021 : NIO, FTCH, EDU, GRTX, CCVI, ENB, CP, VTRS, FITB, AAPL, QQQ, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.2 to 15,980.08. The total After hours volume is currently 79,882,138 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $30.40, with 29,886,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.1 at $32.32, with 11,548,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is unchanged at $2.13, with 9,832,051 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 60.86% of the target price of $3.5.



Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +0.36 at $4.77, with 3,751,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRTX is in the "buy range".



Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI) is unchanged at $9.80, with 3,500,220 shares traded.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.03 at $37.42, with 3,149,643 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is +0.15 at $71.00, with 2,809,155 shares traded. CP's current last sale is 88.75% of the target price of $80.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $13.09, with 2,499,841 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 70.76% of the target price of $18.5.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is unchanged at $42.51, with 1,960,241 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FITB is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $172.84, with 1,854,941 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $389.26, with 1,766,150 shares traded. This represents a 30.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $48.86, with 1,578,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.