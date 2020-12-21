After Hours Most Active for Dec 21, 2020 : ET, PAA, BAC, AAPL, TJX, BMY, MSFT, VIAC, MPLX, IBN, GILD, UNIT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.61 to 12,701.87. The total After hours volume is currently 117,184,189 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.01 at $6.61, with 10,337,681 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is unchanged at $8.57, with 6,168,635 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $29.77, with 5,518,371 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 107.28% of the target price of $27.75.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.8201 at $129.05, with 5,189,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is unchanged at $67.24, with 3,344,010 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $62.01, with 3,177,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $222.59, with 3,074,222 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $34.85, with 3,032,686 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.755232; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



MPLX LP (MPLX) is unchanged at $22.12, with 2,844,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPLX is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $13.68, with 2,798,334 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 84.44% of the target price of $16.2.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $58.54, with 2,506,239 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 79.11% of the target price of $74.



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is unchanged at $11.20, with 2,283,495 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UNIT is 7.042723; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

