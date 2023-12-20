After Hours Most Active for Dec 20, 2023 : MU, AAPL, ACWI, ESPR, QQQ, VTRS, X, KO, MRO, ALLY, SNAP, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.72 to 16,568.88. The total After hours volume is currently 107,245,539 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +3.39 at $82.08, with 4,876,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.14. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.16 at $194.99, with 3,129,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is +1.1371 at $100.92, with 2,863,001 shares traded.ACWI has a $1.92476200cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/20/2023



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +0.05 at $2.32, with 2,861,907 shares traded. ESPR's current last sale is 38.67% of the target price of $6.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.44 at $403.52, with 2,847,367 shares traded. This represents a 55.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.01 at $10.46, with 2,684,906 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 95.09% of the target price of $11.



United States Steel Corporation (X) is unchanged at $47.82, with 2,319,870 shares traded. X's current last sale is 183.92% of the target price of $26.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $57.61, with 1,777,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.05 at $24.42, with 1,325,657 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $33.88, with 1,294,175 shares traded. ALLY's current last sale is 105.88% of the target price of $32.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $16.59, with 1,246,499 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 150.82% of the target price of $11.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.06 at $17.19, with 1,224,124 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 107.44% of the target price of $16.

