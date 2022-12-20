After Hours Most Active for Dec 20, 2022 : CMCSA, AMZN, BAC, TAL, AUY, DHT, NKE, CSCO, EDU, TCOM, AAPL, IOVA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.91 to 11,077.34. The total After hours volume is currently 117,632,686 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.41, with 7,561,973 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 77.33% of the target price of $44.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.11 at $85.30, with 4,166,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $32.21, with 2,611,478 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.02 at $9.23, with 2,488,782 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $5.60, with 2,463,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) is unchanged at $9.21, with 2,387,590 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHT is in the "strong buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +5.53 at $108.74, with 2,359,071 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.06 at $47.43, with 2,292,897 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.21% of the target price of $52.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.01 at $37.91, with 2,149,134 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $34.50, with 2,135,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $132.35, with 2,100,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is unchanged at $6.10, with 1,599,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".

