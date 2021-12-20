After Hours Most Active for Dec 20, 2021 : AAPL, TAL, TRQ, ZIXI, ENB, QQQ, ASZ, ZNGA, PDD, UBER, MU, PL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 56.91 to 15,684.55. The total After hours volume is currently 138,223,662 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.55 at $170.30, with 7,361,189 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.03 at $4.12, with 5,675,296 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 59.71% of the target price of $6.9.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is +0.005 at $14.81, with 4,685,157 shares traded. TRQ's current last sale is 123.42% of the target price of $12.



Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is +0.04 at $8.50, with 3,756,373 shares traded. ZIXI's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $8.5.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.06 at $36.95, with 3,530,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.35 at $382.04, with 3,322,308 shares traded.QQQ has a $1.96564000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/20/2021



Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) is unchanged at $9.73, with 3,200,281 shares traded.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $6.47, with 3,186,599 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 61.62% of the target price of $10.5.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $54.78, with 3,146,669 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 43.82% of the target price of $125.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.22 at $39.92, with 3,114,232 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +5.52 at $87.55, with 2,660,037 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +0.04 at $5.94, with 2,257,537 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

