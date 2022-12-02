After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2022 : ITUB, BBD, VALE, ABEV, AMZN, AAPL, QQQ, GOOGL, GRAB, CMCSA, F, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.89 to 11,975.37. The total After hours volume is currently 87,716,413 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.01 at $5.03, with 9,965,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.95, with 8,294,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $16.72, with 5,294,305 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is +0.01 at $3.11, with 4,827,876 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 103.67% of the target price of $3.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.05 at $94.08, with 3,540,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $147.63, with 3,213,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.43 at $292.12, with 3,048,084 shares traded. This represents a 14.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.24 at $100.20, with 2,430,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.16, with 2,231,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.11 at $35.75, with 1,869,824 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 80.34% of the target price of $44.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $13.85, with 1,666,059 shares traded. F's current last sale is 92.33% of the target price of $15.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $19.00, with 1,578,497 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.44% of the target price of $22.5.

