After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2020 : AAPL, NIO, BSX, EVK, BAC, INTC, FOXA, TSLA, PFE, DD, MSFT, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.88 to 12,475.01. The total After hours volume is currently 177,273,650 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.15 at $123.23, with 7,604,631 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.73 at $46.25, with 5,742,478 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.15% of the target price of $33.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.17 at $34.32, with 5,741,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) is +1.65 at $3.75, with 4,784,019 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $29.04, with 4,138,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $49.93, with 4,081,072 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.16% of the target price of $56.



Fox Corporation (FOXA) is unchanged at $30.60, with 3,052,991 shares traded. FOXA's current last sale is 103.73% of the target price of $29.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +14.11 at $582.93, with 2,663,094 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 128.82% of the target price of $452.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.7 at $41.50, with 2,605,017 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 98.81% of the target price of $42.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is unchanged at $63.96, with 2,222,311 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DD is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.01 at $215.38, with 2,210,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $9.21, with 2,157,755 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.33% of the target price of $9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.