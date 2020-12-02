After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2020 : AAPL, BSX, INTC, BAC, F, MSFT, EBAY, SABR, VIAC, DD, ALLY, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.28 to 12,455.13. The total After hours volume is currently 101,650,601 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $123.18, with 6,090,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -0.0301 at $34.12, with 5,641,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $49.93, with 4,017,256 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.16% of the target price of $56.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.1 at $28.96, with 2,718,021 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0098 at $9.19, with 1,897,419 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.11% of the target price of $9.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $215.37, with 1,894,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is +0.15 at $51.50, with 1,821,045 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 86.55% of the target price of $59.5.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $11.57, with 1,717,649 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 115.65% of the target price of $10.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $36.37, with 1,715,036 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.028195; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is unchanged at $63.96, with 1,713,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DD is in the "buy range".



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $31.05, with 1,628,785 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.21 at $53.30, with 1,434,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.54. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

