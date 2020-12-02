After Hours Most Active for Dec 2, 2020 : AAPL, BSX, INTC, BAC, F, MSFT, EBAY, SABR, VIAC, DD, ALLY, UBER
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.28 to 12,455.13. The total After hours volume is currently 101,650,601 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $123.18, with 6,090,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -0.0301 at $34.12, with 5,641,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".
Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $49.93, with 4,017,256 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.16% of the target price of $56.
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.1 at $28.96, with 2,718,021 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0098 at $9.19, with 1,897,419 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.11% of the target price of $9.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $215.37, with 1,894,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
eBay Inc. (EBAY) is +0.15 at $51.50, with 1,821,045 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 86.55% of the target price of $59.5.
Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $11.57, with 1,717,649 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 115.65% of the target price of $10.
ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $36.37, with 1,715,036 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.028195; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is unchanged at $63.96, with 1,713,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DD is in the "buy range".
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $31.05, with 1,628,785 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.21 at $53.30, with 1,434,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.54. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore After-HoursExplore
Most Popular
- After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2020 : ACB, VTRS, QQQ, IQ, TLRY, PLTR, PLYA, VER, TGNA, CARR, RTX, MSFT
- After Hours Most Active for Nov 25, 2020 : AAPL, VIAC, ET, TWTR, DIS, XOM, WMB, MSFT, MPLN, CD, INTC, CSCO
- After Hours Most Active for Nov 23, 2020 : TME, INTC, PLYA, IQ, HST, AAPL, MSFT, VIPS, FTCH, BABA, CARR, WFC
- After Hours Most Active for Nov 24, 2020 : INFY, SNAP, GOLD, ATUS, OTIS, PCG