After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2023 : CNHI, ACWI, GRAB, INTC, PFE, OPEN, MU, YMM, NEE, AMZN, V, PEB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.33 to 16,800.53. The total After hours volume is currently 147,407,995 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $11.91, with 7,092,090 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 79.11% of the target price of $15.055.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is +0.0075 at $102.16, with 6,160,531 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.25, with 5,474,656 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $46.60, with 5,457,985 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 122.63% of the target price of $38.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0198 at $28.14, with 4,504,161 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $35.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.01 at $4.35, with 3,880,769 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 165.71% of the target price of $2.625.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.17 at $82.00, with 3,766,652 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.14. MU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.14 per share, which represents a -15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $6.76, with 3,349,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $61.57, with 3,256,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.35 at $153.44, with 3,041,089 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $259.99, with 2,569,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is unchanged at $15.31, with 2,564,950 shares traded. PEB's current last sale is 109.36% of the target price of $14.

