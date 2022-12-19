After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2022 : ENB, AAPL, BCE, ATUS, PDD, BNS, RIVN, UBER, CSCO, USB, MU, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.21 to 11,078.38. The total After hours volume is currently 117,049,843 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $37.90, with 5,347,953 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 84.57% of the target price of $44.815.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $132.31, with 5,089,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is unchanged at $43.71, with 4,606,544 shares traded. BCE's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $52.12.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.07 at $3.96, with 4,486,877 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 39.6% of the target price of $10.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $86.95, with 3,748,906 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) is unchanged at $47.22, with 3,612,844 shares traded. BNS's current last sale is 77.44% of the target price of $60.98.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.01 at $22.02, with 3,111,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $24.95, with 2,405,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.40, with 2,355,722 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.15% of the target price of $52.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $41.95, with 2,246,244 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 76.97% of the target price of $54.5.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.01 at $51.71, with 2,125,958 shares traded.MU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 207 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.07 at $269.68, with 2,092,250 shares traded.QQQ has a $2.62164000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/19/2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.