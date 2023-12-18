After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2023 : PACB, AAPL, VTIP, EDAP, FTNT, AMZN, HPE, SKT, VZ, MRK, BVN, PFE

News & Insights

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.14 to 16,715.66. The total After hours volume is currently 109,710,697 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is -0.03 at $9.16, with 4,409,695 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PACB is 7.507765; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $195.72, with 3,864,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is -0.02 at $48.02, with 3,375,711 shares traded. This represents a 3.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is unchanged at $5.00, with 3,132,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EDAP is in the "strong buy range".

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is unchanged at $56.11, with 2,447,079 shares traded. FTNT's current last sale is 96.74% of the target price of $58.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.24 at $153.83, with 2,293,457 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.04 at $16.75, with 2,237,291 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 93.06% of the target price of $18.

Tanger Inc. (SKT) is unchanged at $27.90, with 2,141,915 shares traded. SKT's current last sale is 116.25% of the target price of $24.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.67, with 2,088,052 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 91.88% of the target price of $41.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $106.04, with 1,859,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) is -0.28 at $12.82, with 1,662,949 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.06 at $27.00, with 1,445,536 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 77.14% of the target price of $35.

