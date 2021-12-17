After Hours Most Active for Dec 17, 2021 : LCID, WU, BAC, ITUB, HBI, SWN, PFE, NKTR, AAPL, CSCO, OPK, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 24.66 to 15,826.12. The total After hours volume is currently 702,091,874 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.02 at $39.99, with 26,523,368 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Western Union Company (The) (WU) is unchanged at $17.38, with 25,924,405 shares traded. WU's current last sale is 75.57% of the target price of $23.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $43.88, with 24,286,232 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $3.70, with 24,009,633 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 69.81% of the target price of $5.3.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $16.31, with 22,654,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBI is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $4.51, with 17,334,789 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. SWN's current last sale is 69.38% of the target price of $6.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $59.48, with 15,930,320 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 106.21% of the target price of $56.



Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is +0.05 at $13.72, with 13,697,671 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKTR is 10.284545; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.48 at $171.40, with 12,637,654 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $60.46, with 10,828,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) is +0.01 at $4.42, with 8,773,454 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OPK is 11.436789; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $48.75, with 8,465,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.