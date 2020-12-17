After Hours Most Active for Dec 17, 2020 : WFC, FHN, NIO, VIPS, AAPL, MOS, HFC, VIAC, CSCO, QQQ, MSFT, MREO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.79 to 12,746.27. The total After hours volume is currently 75,099,126 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.03 at $29.50, with 4,777,456 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 95.16% of the target price of $31.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $12.62, with 4,235,295 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.23 at $46.23, with 3,851,343 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.09% of the target price of $33.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $24.88, with 3,752,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.11 at $128.59, with 3,421,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $23.10, with 2,971,257 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 114.07% of the target price of $20.25.



HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is unchanged at $25.64, with 2,943,901 shares traded. HFC's current last sale is 75.41% of the target price of $34.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $36.20, with 2,254,111 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.755232; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.045 at $44.78, with 2,224,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.03 at $311.03, with 2,186,417 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.12 at $219.30, with 2,090,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is +0.41 at $2.62, with 1,171,681 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MREO is 7.485259; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

