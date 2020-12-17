After Hours Most Active for Dec 17, 2020 : AAPL, NIO, WFC, FHN, MREO, MSFT, VIPS, INTC, C, MOS, QQQ, MRNA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.36 to 12,736.82. The total After hours volume is currently 125,381,320 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.35 at $128.35, with 9,933,698 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $45.83, with 4,980,736 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 138.88% of the target price of $33.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.02 at $29.45, with 4,880,138 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $31.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $12.62, with 4,241,526 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is +0.87 at $3.08, with 3,815,901 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MREO is 7.485259; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.92 at $218.50, with 3,795,761 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.07 at $24.95, with 3,768,773 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.15 at $50.50, with 3,236,833 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.18% of the target price of $56.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.05 at $60.00, with 3,051,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $23.10, with 2,973,277 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 114.07% of the target price of $20.25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.38 at $310.62, with 2,602,750 shares traded. This represents a 88.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -3.85 at $140.15, with 2,584,700 shares traded. MRNA's current last sale is 140.15% of the target price of $100.

