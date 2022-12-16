After Hours Most Active for Dec 16, 2022 : AMZN, CSCO, CMCSA, SWN, BAC, VZ, AAPL, TSLA, FBIN, KO, META, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.85 to 11,228.87. The total After hours volume is currently 553,469,900 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.15 at $87.71, with 26,668,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.81, with 14,943,113 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. CSCO's current last sale is 91.94% of the target price of $52.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.49, with 14,859,909 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 77.51% of the target price of $44.5.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $6.18, with 12,255,590 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 65.05% of the target price of $9.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $31.70, with 11,746,780 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.12, with 11,367,341 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 74.24% of the target price of $50.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $134.31, with 11,172,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.22 at $150.01, with 10,278,163 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) is -0.52 at $56.61, with 10,196,387 shares traded.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $62.75, with 10,029,612 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -0.3399 at $119.09, with 9,552,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.31 at $105.01, with 8,838,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.