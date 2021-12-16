After Hours Most Active for Dec 16, 2021 : PENN, FTCH, NUAN, BABA, NIO, SPRB, AAPL, MRO, PINS, UPWK, KMI, ADGI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.16 to 15,873.1. The total After hours volume is currently 75,590,872 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) is unchanged at $44.65, with 3,016,288 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 51.32% of the target price of $87.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.05 at $29.78, with 2,444,592 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $55.09, with 2,096,706 shares traded. NUAN's current last sale is 98.38% of the target price of $56.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $120.25, with 1,994,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $30.04, with 1,946,108 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is +0.5 at $2.98, with 1,740,059 shares traded. SPRB's current last sale is 42.57% of the target price of $7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $172.21, with 1,596,419 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.0261 at $15.39, with 1,592,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.13 at $34.80, with 1,534,082 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 61.05% of the target price of $57.



Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is unchanged at $31.73, with 1,430,447 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $15.86, with 1,403,702 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. KMI's current last sale is 88.11% of the target price of $18.



Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is -0.13 at $14.05, with 1,361,730 shares traded. ADGI's current last sale is 31.22% of the target price of $45.

