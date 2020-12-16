After Hours Most Active for Dec 16, 2020 : MO, VIAC, AAPL, WFC, GE, BSX, GLNG, CNX, FHN, GPRO, MSFT, FOLD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .43 to 12,668.59. The total After hours volume is currently 102,447,845 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $43.10, with 5,192,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $35.89, with 4,493,390 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.755232; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $127.67, with 3,624,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $29.65, with 2,851,205 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 95.65% of the target price of $31.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $10.91, with 2,784,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -0.11 at $35.02, with 2,627,423 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is unchanged at $9.33, with 2,611,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLNG is in the "strong buy range".



CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is unchanged at $10.79, with 2,357,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNX is in the "buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $12.94, with 2,286,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is -0.03 at $8.74, with 2,133,328 shares traded. GPRO's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $8.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.4669 at $218.81, with 2,101,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is -0.005 at $23.90, with 1,881,655 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 18.128917; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.