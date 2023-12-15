After Hours Most Active for Dec 15, 2023 : UBER, LCID, PFE, KO, AAPL, PCG, EBAY, ALK, MSFT, SEE, CSCO, XP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.94 to 16,607.51. The total After hours volume is currently 693,412,919 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.25 at $61.61, with 63,192,526 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.01 at $4.78, with 50,992,533 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 10.347728; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $26.63, with 29,902,776 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 73.97% of the target price of $36.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.08 at $58.68, with 17,162,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.23 at $196.34, with 16,645,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.12 at $17.64, with 15,690,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $41.75, with 13,980,742 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 92.78% of the target price of $45.



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) is +0.0016 at $38.95, with 13,911,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALK is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.83 at $369.90, with 13,513,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is +0.0016 at $35.70, with 13,430,373 shares traded. SEE's current last sale is 91.54% of the target price of $39.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.87, with 12,634,216 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.67% of the target price of $55.



XP Inc. (XP) is +0.1 at $24.64, with 12,332,857 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XP is in the "buy range".

