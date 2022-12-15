After Hours Most Active for Dec 15, 2022 : COTY, AAPL, SQQQ, TAL, GOOGL, GOOG, AMZN, FOLD, TSM, XOM, DIS, MO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.16 to 11,346.38. The total After hours volume is currently 115,469,737 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $7.92, with 7,296,056 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $8.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $136.32, with 3,987,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.25 at $49.03, with 3,841,067 shares traded. This represents a 74.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.01 at $6.53, with 3,093,555 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 120.93% of the target price of $5.4.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.1868 at $90.67, with 2,662,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.12 at $91.08, with 2,662,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $88.45, with 2,596,668 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $12.09, with 2,084,218 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 11.02084; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.0918 at $77.52, with 1,974,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.09 at $105.35, with 1,714,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.04 at $90.45, with 1,650,182 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $46.95, with 1,644,629 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 97.81% of the target price of $48.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.