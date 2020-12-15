After Hours Most Active for Dec 15, 2020 : FHN, AAPL, BSX, MOS, MO, GE, FB, MSFT, GNTX, T, PDLI, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.18 to 12,590.74. The total After hours volume is currently 79,636,594 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $12.90, with 9,828,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $127.87, with 5,644,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $34.67, with 4,374,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $23.11, with 4,064,187 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 114.12% of the target price of $20.25.



Altria Group (MO) is +0.04 at $42.22, with 3,423,823 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $11.12, with 3,292,151 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -0.15 at $275.40, with 2,851,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $214.13, with 2,610,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is unchanged at $33.45, with 2,520,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GNTX is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0002 at $30.58, with 2,483,764 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $33.



PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) is unchanged at $2.58, with 1,822,965 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PDLI is 9.669051; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $307.34, with 1,632,091 shares traded. This represents a 86.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.