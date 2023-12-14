After Hours Most Active for Dec 14, 2023 : C, NCLH, CMCSA, RDFN, TD, KDP, U, VZ, PENN, BMY, CSCO, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.18 to 16,528.65. The total After hours volume is currently 123,688,278 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $50.24, with 4,247,232 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. C's current last sale is 101.49% of the target price of $49.5.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.05 at $20.30, with 3,551,805 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 119.41% of the target price of $17.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.64, with 3,229,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is +0.03 at $9.79, with 3,065,315 shares traded. RDFN's current last sale is 139.86% of the target price of $7.



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) is unchanged at $62.92, with 3,009,778 shares traded. TD's current last sale is 96.08% of the target price of $65.485.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is -0.01 at $32.20, with 2,946,166 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.15 at $38.13, with 2,861,747 shares traded. U's current last sale is 131.48% of the target price of $29.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.87, with 2,660,569 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 92.37% of the target price of $41.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is unchanged at $26.17, with 2,498,861 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 90.24% of the target price of $29.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $51.47, with 2,411,908 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 85.78% of the target price of $60.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.13 at $49.31, with 2,362,573 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.65% of the target price of $55.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $147.42, with 2,335,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

