After Hours Most Active for Dec 14, 2022 : TSM, XOM, MDT, PM, PFE, ESTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.29 to 11,757.21. The total After hours volume is currently 88,853,065 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $80.02, with 1,887,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $106.46, with 1,570,529 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $78.79, with 1,538,851 shares traded. MDT's current last sale is 92.69% of the target price of $85.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $102.46, with 1,400,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.12 at $54.60, with 1,327,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is unchanged at $60.07, with 1,326,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ESTC is in the "buy range".

