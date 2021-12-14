After Hours Most Active for Dec 14, 2021 : AAPL, ET, T, F, XOM, NLSN, SABR, TAL, QQQ, ZI, GSKY, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.16 to 15,921.06. The total After hours volume is currently 115,428,063 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $174.23, with 8,117,271 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0399 at $8.29, with 6,655,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $22.30, with 6,073,613 shares traded. T's current last sale is 73.11% of the target price of $30.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.09 at $19.96, with 5,708,196 shares traded. F's current last sale is 117.41% of the target price of $17.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $61.54, with 3,611,821 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 98.46% of the target price of $62.5.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $20.11, with 3,139,370 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 74.48% of the target price of $27.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.03 at $8.15, with 2,941,892 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 74.09% of the target price of $11.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $4.41, with 2,648,320 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 63.91% of the target price of $6.9.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.19 at $388.39, with 2,517,466 shares traded. This represents a 30.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $60.46, with 2,272,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is unchanged at $11.63, with 2,171,072 shares traded. GSKY's current last sale is 116.3% of the target price of $10.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $49.78, with 1,529,324 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.51% of the target price of $55.

