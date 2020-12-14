After Hours Most Active for Dec 14, 2020 : PM, WMB, MO, AMRN, VIAC, V, T, KMI, INTC, GNTX, KDP, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.08 to 12,467.29. The total After hours volume is currently 83,526,874 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is +0.1 at $84.50, with 4,553,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $21.51, with 4,461,137 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is +0.03 at $42.93, with 4,102,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is +0.01 at $5.10, with 4,015,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRN is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $34.67, with 3,217,481 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.755232; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $207.25, with 2,775,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0298 at $30.58, with 2,692,626 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $33.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.01 at $14.30, with 2,673,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. KMI's current last sale is 89.38% of the target price of $16.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.04 at $50.51, with 2,451,971 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.2% of the target price of $56.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is unchanged at $33.01, with 2,440,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GNTX is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is +0.04 at $30.39, with 2,161,562 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 90.72% of the target price of $33.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $121.75, with 2,020,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

