After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2023 : RIVN, T, TLT, PM, CIM, NRDY, F, AMZN, MO, AAPL, MRTX, QQQ

December 13, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.78 to 16,538.59. The total After hours volume is currently 119,937,281 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.0611 at $19.62, with 7,754,282 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $16.42, with 5,008,281 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.1% of the target price of $20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.06 at $96.78, with 4,871,418 shares traded. This represents a 17.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $94.40, with 3,812,466 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is unchanged at $5.11, with 3,547,970 shares traded. CIM's current last sale is 92.91% of the target price of $5.5.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is unchanged at $2.96, with 2,872,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NRDY is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $11.21, with 2,705,413 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.07% of the target price of $14.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $148.84, with 2,678,604 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Altria Group (MO) is -0.0497 at $41.97, with 2,565,977 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 91.24% of the target price of $46.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.035 at $197.93, with 2,558,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is unchanged at $57.37, with 2,497,888 shares traded. MRTX's current last sale is 98.07% of the target price of $58.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.12 at $403.62, with 2,379,550 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

