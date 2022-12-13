After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2022 : INTC, DIS, AMZN, AAPL, T, VZ, MSFT, HBAN, V, GOOGL, NIO, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.33 to 11,828.88. The total After hours volume is currently 167,541,844 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $28.73, with 8,045,958 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.77% of the target price of $30.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is unchanged at $94.70, with 6,567,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $92.49, with 5,464,912 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $145.47, with 5,404,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $19.11, with 5,064,573 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $22.75.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $37.86, with 4,827,699 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 75.72% of the target price of $50.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $256.92, with 4,442,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.02 at $14.23, with 3,910,414 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 91.81% of the target price of $15.5.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $213.04, with 3,853,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.12 at $95.51, with 3,771,241 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $12.34, with 3,691,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.62, with 3,290,915 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

