After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2021 : EDU, ET, KSU, PLTR, UBER, EPAM, PSC, AAPL, USMC, CMCSA, NUAN, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.25 to 16,079.3. The total After hours volume is currently 82,909,865 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.01 at $2.21, with 12,558,903 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 63.14% of the target price of $3.5.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $8.23, with 10,102,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".

Kansas City Southern (KSU) is unchanged at $293.59, with 7,718,327 shares traded. KSU's current last sale is 97.86% of the target price of $300.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is unchanged at $18.40, with 6,392,812 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $23.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.01 at $35.72, with 4,740,103 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is -2.5 at $682.50, with 4,195,160 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPAM is in the "buy range".

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is -0.2359 at $45.89, with 4,150,000 shares traded. This represents a 29.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $175.59, with 3,987,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is -0.1111 at $43.49, with 3,400,000 shares traded. This represents a 25.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.71, with 1,796,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $55.02, with 1,640,728 shares traded. NUAN's current last sale is 98.25% of the target price of $56.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.0001 at $339.40, with 1,635,062 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 94.28% of the target price of $360.

