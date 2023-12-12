After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2023 : AAPL, HST, CRH, COTY, MSFT, CCCC, BMY, QQQ, BAC, COMP, CMCSA, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.82 to 16,362.07. The total After hours volume is currently 94,543,373 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $194.74, with 4,650,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $18.61, with 3,764,737 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HST is 8.579568; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $65.63, with 3,126,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.01 at $11.90, with 2,565,817 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 99.17% of the target price of $12.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.33 at $374.71, with 2,550,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.16 at $2.50, with 2,548,117 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CCCC is 8.628582; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $50.51, with 2,537,442 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 84.18% of the target price of $60.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.53 at $399.20, with 2,526,748 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $30.76, with 2,472,337 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 91.82% of the target price of $33.5.



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is +0.03 at $2.72, with 2,439,574 shares traded. COMP's current last sale is 95.44% of the target price of $2.85.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.67, with 2,201,272 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.17, with 1,891,448 shares traded. F's current last sale is 79.79% of the target price of $14.

