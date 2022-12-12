After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2022 : IQ, AAPL, INTC, BAC, ALIT, MSFT, TSLA, SLGC, NIO, PM, ZTO, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.22 to 11,690.22. The total After hours volume is currently 101,341,483 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.02 at $3.50, with 10,017,288 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 79.55% of the target price of $4.4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $144.40, with 5,969,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $28.64, with 5,554,654 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.47% of the target price of $30.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.07 at $32.66, with 4,283,555 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $8.53, with 3,762,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $252.51, with 3,052,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.44 at $168.26, with 3,044,439 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 55.93% of the target price of $300.833.



SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC) is unchanged at $2.55, with 2,465,800 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $12.45, with 2,150,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is -0.62 at $101.98, with 2,101,905 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is unchanged at $25.77, with 1,971,479 shares traded. ZTO's current last sale is 83.13% of the target price of $31.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $19.28, with 1,908,231 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.69% of the target price of $22.5.

