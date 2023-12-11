After Hours Most Active for Dec 11, 2023 : CXM, INTC, PTEN, AMZN, SABR, ORCL, BMY, AAPL, CNHI, BEKE, WFC, KHC

News & Insights

December 11, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.73 to 16,218. The total After hours volume is currently 107,434,502 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) is unchanged at $11.13, with 5,728,437 shares traded. CXM's current last sale is 61.83% of the target price of $18.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $44.51, with 5,150,024 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 117.13% of the target price of $38.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is +0.06 at $10.90, with 4,971,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTEN is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $145.89, with 4,135,804 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $4.07, with 3,128,259 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 8.805181; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -10.67 at $104.46, with 3,079,519 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Oracle Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Jump

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.0199 at $51.11, with 2,794,269 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 85.18% of the target price of $60.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $193.18, with 2,585,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is unchanged at $11.09, with 2,472,649 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 73.4% of the target price of $15.11.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.18, with 2,295,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.01 at $45.99, with 2,238,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -0.04 at $36.74, with 1,995,856 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 94.21% of the target price of $39.

