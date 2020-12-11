After Hours Most Active for Dec 11, 2020 : AAPL, SAVE, SONO, KGC, SGMS, ALLY, MOS, PLYA, BSX, NIO, AAL, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.85 to 12,372.56. The total After hours volume is currently 97,597,887 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $122.32, with 5,374,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.02 at $26.25, with 4,608,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAVE is in the "buy range".



Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is unchanged at $20.85, with 4,415,877 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.2. SONO's current last sale is 90.65% of the target price of $23.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $7.20, with 4,346,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is unchanged at $40.23, with 3,736,108 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 107.28% of the target price of $37.5.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $33.92, with 3,293,790 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $22.23, with 3,235,751 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 109.78% of the target price of $20.25.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $4.85, with 2,929,925 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 74.62% of the target price of $6.5.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $33.60, with 2,916,392 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.3 at $41.68, with 2,830,411 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.3% of the target price of $33.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.08 at $17.13, with 2,669,638 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 171.3% of the target price of $10.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $213.26, with 2,345,217 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

