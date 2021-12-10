After Hours Most Active for Dec 10, 2021 : FTXN, C, BZ, EDU, OCFT, DLTR, FTXR, JD, TAL, TCOM, KO, YMM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.33 to 16,329.65. The total After hours volume is currently 128,317,087 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is -0.24 at $20.06, with 33,103,551 shares traded. This represents a 76.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.03 at $60.74, with 7,872,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is -0.12 at $39.06, with 7,078,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZ is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.01 at $2.31, with 6,559,081 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 66% of the target price of $3.5.



OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is +0.08 at $2.69, with 4,386,706 shares traded. OCFT's current last sale is 44.83% of the target price of $6.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is -0.05 at $141.50, with 3,561,996 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.78. DLTR's current last sale is 98.26% of the target price of $144.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is unchanged at $34.78, with 3,469,616 shares traded. This represents a 26.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.12 at $79.83, with 3,348,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.02 at $5.04, with 2,980,819 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 73.04% of the target price of $6.9.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is +0.08 at $26.09, with 2,619,577 shares traded.TCOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $56.28, with 2,535,102 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 93.8% of the target price of $60.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $11.78, with 2,182,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "strong buy range".

