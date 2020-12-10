After Hours Most Active for Dec 10, 2020 : INTC, MRO, XOM, ALLY, PM, F, TFC, AAPL, TCDA, QCOM, VIAC, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.5 to 12,395.24. The total After hours volume is currently 100,945,089 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $50.26, with 5,783,121 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.75% of the target price of $56.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.02 at $7.28, with 3,579,466 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 121.33% of the target price of $6.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.01 at $44.00, with 3,411,699 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. XOM's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $48.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $34.49, with 3,402,776 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is -0.0085 at $84.96, with 3,306,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $9.13, with 3,124,900 shares traded. F's current last sale is 101.44% of the target price of $9.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $47.95, with 2,856,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TFC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $123.24, with 2,677,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) is -0.13 at $6.71, with 2,304,312 shares traded. TCDA's current last sale is 33.55% of the target price of $20.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -0.53 at $155.22, with 2,221,150 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $35.87, with 2,213,929 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.755232; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $44.32, with 2,192,968 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.