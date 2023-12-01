After Hours Most Active for Dec 1, 2023 : INTC, TLT, AFRM, AMZN, T, ARCE, BP, KEY, TRP, DINO, PFE, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.03 to 15,995.55. The total After hours volume is currently 70,180,539 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $43.74, with 3,671,855 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 115.11% of the target price of $38.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.14 at $93.13, with 3,276,884 shares traded. This represents a 12.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is +0.08 at $37.75, with 2,980,356 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.08 at $146.95, with 2,065,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $16.74, with 1,904,535 shares traded. T's current last sale is 83.7% of the target price of $20.



Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) is unchanged at $13.99, with 1,859,378 shares traded.ARCE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a -27 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.02 at $36.00, with 1,827,843 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 83.72% of the target price of $43.



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $13.22, with 1,511,175 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 101.69% of the target price of $13.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is unchanged at $37.84, with 1,505,013 shares traded. TRP's current last sale is 95.99% of the target price of $39.42.



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is unchanged at $54.34, with 1,437,805 shares traded. DINO's current last sale is 85.57% of the target price of $63.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.08 at $28.83, with 1,428,818 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $191.24, with 1,385,132 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

