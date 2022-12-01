After Hours Most Active for Dec 1, 2022 : ITUB, TLT, BBD, BEKE, VALE, ABEV, NYCB, AAPL, PDD, Z, AMZN, WBD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -20.5 to 12,021.4. The total After hours volume is currently 132,556,279 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $4.97, with 9,735,215 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.02 at $105.74, with 9,318,267 shares traded. This represents a 15.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.005 at $2.94, with 8,321,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.70, with 7,663,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.03 at $16.61, with 4,925,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.08, with 4,607,666 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 102.67% of the target price of $3.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.06 at $9.25, with 3,392,337 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 92.5% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $148.14, with 2,997,532 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -0.24 at $83.50, with 2,808,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is unchanged at $38.32, with 2,692,754 shares traded.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.17 at $95.33, with 2,448,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $11.63, with 2,146,757 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 58.15% of the target price of $20.

