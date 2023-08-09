After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2023 : ET, KVUE, EQT, DIS, QQQ, CSCO, INTC, JNJ, AAPL, AMZN, T, TTD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.34 to 15,107.05. The total After hours volume is currently 81,180,663 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $12.98, with 5,735,069 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 76.35% of the target price of $17.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.35, with 4,983,454 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 83.39% of the target price of $28.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $44.05, with 3,254,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.7387 at $86.75, with 2,888,957 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $368.38, with 2,117,978 shares traded. This represents a 44.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.99, with 1,548,363 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.95 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.1 at $34.38, with 1,280,217 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 98.23% of the target price of $35.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $173.07, with 1,269,768 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 94.06% of the target price of $184.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $178.22, with 1,229,888 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.11 at $137.96, with 1,110,005 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $14.26, with 1,016,061 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. T's current last sale is 71.3% of the target price of $20.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -3.78 at $77.15, with 900,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.