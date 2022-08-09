After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2022 : OPEN, BAC, RBLX, BABA, WBD, SWN, ACC, AMZN, MSFT, GM, INTC, COIN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.92 to 13,016.09. The total After hours volume is currently 90,497,169 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.02 at $5.41, with 6,484,804 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $33.93, with 5,033,125 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -6.05 at $41.30, with 4,192,504 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 105.9% of the target price of $39.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.01 at $91.18, with 3,863,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $13.10, with 3,302,080 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 54.58% of the target price of $24.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.03 at $6.74, with 3,290,970 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. SWN's current last sale is 74.89% of the target price of $9.



American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) is unchanged at $65.42, with 3,237,531 shares traded. ACC's current last sale is 104.67% of the target price of $62.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.03 at $137.80, with 3,133,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $282.30, with 3,090,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $36.62, with 2,210,705 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.005 at $34.53, with 2,103,727 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -3.04 at $84.64, with 1,933,700 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Coinbase Becomes Custody Partner of Facebook’s Digital Wallet; Stock Up

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.