After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2023 : LYFT, RIVN, ARMK, JNJ, BEKE, TFC, WU, C, BZ, MSFT, WBA, UPST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.83 to 15,260.22. The total After hours volume is currently 88,158,128 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.7 at $12.26, with 4,335,460 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.4 at $24.40, with 4,256,090 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $40.78, with 3,086,036 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 97.1% of the target price of $42.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $173.18, with 2,439,395 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 94.12% of the target price of $184.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.75, with 2,253,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is -0.06 at $32.35, with 2,231,504 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 82.95% of the target price of $39.



Western Union Company (The) (WU) is +0.01 at $11.73, with 2,140,962 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. WU's current last sale is 90.23% of the target price of $13.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.04 at $45.12, with 2,075,820 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. C's current last sale is 89.79% of the target price of $50.25.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) is unchanged at $16.85, with 1,966,385 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BZ is 9.695235; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.15 at $326.20, with 1,886,817 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is unchanged at $29.53, with 1,841,632 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 86.85% of the target price of $34.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is -9.8 at $41.95, with 1,441,203 shares traded. UPST's current last sale is 279.67% of the target price of $15.

