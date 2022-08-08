After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2022 : VTRS, SABR, CL, EGHT, IQ, PYPL, ATVI, WFC, LYFT, APO, CFG, GEO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.21 to 13,161.37. The total After hours volume is currently 93,904,247 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $10.09, with 4,530,596 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 87.74% of the target price of $11.5.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.19 at $7.30, with 2,774,807 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 73% of the target price of $10.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $80.81, with 2,617,249 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 98.55% of the target price of $82.



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is -0.03 at $4.92, with 2,498,782 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. EGHT's current last sale is 65.6% of the target price of $7.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $3.92, with 2,391,248 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 52.27% of the target price of $7.5.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is unchanged at $96.26, with 2,272,880 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.2 at $81.20, with 2,253,183 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. ATVI's current last sale is 85.47% of the target price of $95.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.06 at $43.25, with 2,171,990 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.07 at $19.90, with 1,933,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO) is unchanged at $57.42, with 1,838,609 shares traded. APO's current last sale is 80.87% of the target price of $71.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $37.21, with 1,831,799 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".



Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is unchanged at $6.83, with 1,514,611 shares traded. GEO's current last sale is 45.53% of the target price of $15.

