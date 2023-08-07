After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2023 : PLTR, TLT, SHY, LCID, CVX, AAPL, BAC, C, WFC, VTRS, MSFT, ET

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.2 to 15,402.65. The total After hours volume is currently 85,969,237 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.31 at $18.30, with 14,143,636 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.09 at $95.49, with 10,302,643 shares traded. This represents a 3.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is -0.04 at $81.06, with 5,156,663 shares traded. This represents a .72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.01 at $6.40, with 4,949,482 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $159.89, with 4,536,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $178.79, with 3,578,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $31.88, with 2,741,206 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 91.09% of the target price of $35.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.0001 at $45.83, with 2,286,150 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. C's current last sale is 91.2% of the target price of $50.25.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.18 at $45.24, with 2,263,892 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is -0.03 at $10.97, with 2,244,125 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 84.38% of the target price of $13.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.08 at $330.19, with 2,186,987 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.03 at $12.97, with 2,007,745 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 76.29% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.