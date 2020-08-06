After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2020 : CNDT, UBER, BAC, BGS, DDOG, RKT, WFC, DBX, GRPN, TRUE, AAL, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.78 to 11,136.61. The total After hours volume is currently 90,318,274 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is +1.76 at $4.02, with 7,067,493 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Biohaven Pharma, Chevron Corp, T-Mobile US Inc



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.92 at $33.79, with 5,829,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.06 at $25.41, with 5,580,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. BAC's current last sale is 94.11% of the target price of $27.



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) is +0.29 at $29.63, with 3,030,720 shares traded. BGS's current last sale is 105.82% of the target price of $28.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is -5.66 at $84.35, with 2,797,373 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Datadog Announces Second Quarter Results



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +1.74 at $23.25, with 2,786,337 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $24.24, with 2,681,427 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. WFC's current last sale is 82.87% of the target price of $29.25.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is -1.42 at $21.85, with 2,345,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".



Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is +5.55 at $22.00, with 2,312,993 shares traded. GRPN's current last sale is 84.62% of the target price of $26.



TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is +2.05 at $6.34, with 2,024,937 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.16 at $12.88, with 1,947,000 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 107.33% of the target price of $12.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.01 at $5.69, with 1,841,053 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. MRO's current last sale is 81.29% of the target price of $7.

