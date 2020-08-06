After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2020 : BAC, BGS, UBER, WFC, SLM, MRO, PCG, DBX, MSFT, QQQ, GRPN, INFN
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4 to 11,263.09. The total After hours volume is currently 60,145,897 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $25.43, with 5,189,447 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. BAC's current last sale is 94.19% of the target price of $27.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) is unchanged at $29.34, with 3,030,027 shares traded. BGS's current last sale is 104.79% of the target price of $28.
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.52 at $33.19, with 2,942,960 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Uber Announces Results for Second Quarter 2020
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.04 at $24.20, with 2,589,862 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. WFC's current last sale is 82.74% of the target price of $29.25.
SLM Corporation (SLM) is +0.0235 at $6.89, with 1,890,311 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.03 at $5.71, with 1,796,915 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. MRO's current last sale is 81.57% of the target price of $7.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.03 at $9.07, with 1,733,653 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 75.58% of the target price of $12.
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is -1.62 at $21.65, with 1,727,782 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.2999 at $216.05, with 1,678,454 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.03 at $274.61, with 1,508,674 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is +5.95 at $22.40, with 1,462,089 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Groupon Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Infinera Corporation (INFN) is +0.245 at $9.20, with 1,267,141 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
