After Hours Most Active for Aug 5, 2022 : SHEL, XOM, TSM, SNAP, ELAN, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.26 to 13,195.43. The total After hours volume is currently 42,123,758 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (SHEL) is -0.005 at $51.89, with 2,193,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHEL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $88.45, with 1,008,935 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.36. XOM's current last sale is 88.45% of the target price of $100.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $89.77, with 997,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $10.17, with 964,778 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 72.64% of the target price of $14.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $19.44, with 678,551 shares traded.ELAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.26 per share, which represents a 28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.23 at $21.95, with 575,161 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 439% of the target price of $5.

