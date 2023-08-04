After Hours Most Active for Aug 4, 2023 : AAPL, NKLA, PDCE, T, QQQ, AMZN, HPE, ENB, TLT, ELAN, VZ, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.46 to 15,278.38. The total After hours volume is currently 63,084,453 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $182.02, with 4,689,326 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is unchanged at $2.50, with 2,780,674 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Inside Nikola’s Newly Added Risk Factors



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) is +0.35 at $74.20, with 2,287,806 shares traded. PDCE's current last sale is 97.63% of the target price of $76.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $14.03, with 1,942,298 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. T's current last sale is 70.15% of the target price of $20.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.25 at $372.29, with 1,842,428 shares traded. This represents a 46.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.01 at $139.56, with 1,738,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.37, with 1,690,857 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 99.26% of the target price of $17.5.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.14 at $36.08, with 1,637,796 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 83.25% of the target price of $43.34.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.09 at $96.62, with 1,509,570 shares traded. This represents a 5.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.005 at $11.65, with 1,243,445 shares traded.ELAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $32.61, with 1,081,800 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. VZ's current last sale is 79.54% of the target price of $41.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0101 at $31.31, with 1,066,534 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 89.46% of the target price of $35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.