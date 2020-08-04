After-Hours
NVAX

After Hours Most Active for Aug 4, 2020 : NVAX, NKLA, PFE, AMD, DIS, RIGL, GE, VICI, BYND, BABA, KKR, NBL

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.75 to 11,115.69. The total After hours volume is currently 95,172,931 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +13.83 at $171.00, with 7,145,260 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $6.04. NVAX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.37 per share, which represents a -169 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -6.79 at $32.05, with 5,327,334 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 64.1% of the target price of $50.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.24 at $38.15, with 5,283,607 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.2% of the target price of $40.5.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.06 at $85.10, with 4,745,808 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +5.02 at $122.31, with 4,620,735 shares traded. DIS's current last sale is 95.55% of the target price of $128.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is +0.3 at $2.76, with 2,443,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIGL is in the "strong buy range".

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $6.15, with 2,394,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.64 at $23.34, with 2,369,890 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 97.25% of the target price of $24.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is -12.05 at $130.20, with 1,944,005 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 130.2% of the target price of $100.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.35 at $262.55, with 1,844,424 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 95.47% of the target price of $275.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is unchanged at $36.23, with 1,695,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KKR is in the "buy range".

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is +0.12 at $10.30, with 1,556,204 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. NBL's current last sale is 85.83% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX NKLA PFE AMD DIS RIGL GE VICI BYND BABA KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore After-Hours

    Explore

    Most Popular