After Hours Most Active for Aug 4, 2020 : NVAX, NKLA, PFE, AMD, DIS, RIGL, GE, VICI, BYND, BABA, KKR, NBL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.75 to 11,115.69. The total After hours volume is currently 95,172,931 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +13.83 at $171.00, with 7,145,260 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $6.04. NVAX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.37 per share, which represents a -169 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -6.79 at $32.05, with 5,327,334 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 64.1% of the target price of $50.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.24 at $38.15, with 5,283,607 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.2% of the target price of $40.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.06 at $85.10, with 4,745,808 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +5.02 at $122.31, with 4,620,735 shares traded. DIS's current last sale is 95.55% of the target price of $128.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is +0.3 at $2.76, with 2,443,312 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIGL is in the "strong buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $6.15, with 2,394,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.64 at $23.34, with 2,369,890 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 97.25% of the target price of $24.



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is -12.05 at $130.20, with 1,944,005 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 130.2% of the target price of $100.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.35 at $262.55, with 1,844,424 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 95.47% of the target price of $275.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is unchanged at $36.23, with 1,695,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KKR is in the "buy range".



Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is +0.12 at $10.30, with 1,556,204 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. NBL's current last sale is 85.83% of the target price of $12.

