After Hours Most Active for Aug 4, 2020 : AMD, VICI, GE, NKLA, BABA, DIS, KKR, NBL, JD, IRWD, DBX, MO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.69 to 11,084.85. The total After hours volume is currently 68,048,541 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is unchanged at $85.04, with 4,337,160 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $22.70, with 2,343,735 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 94.58% of the target price of $24.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $6.13, with 2,194,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -3.2401 at $35.60, with 1,968,414 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Nikola Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $262.20, with 1,788,194 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 95.35% of the target price of $275.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +1.21 at $118.50, with 1,772,145 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: The Walt Disney Company Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Earnings for Fiscal 2020



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is unchanged at $36.23, with 1,695,192 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. Business Wire Reports: KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results



Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is unchanged at $10.18, with 1,542,695 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NBL is in the "buy range".



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is unchanged at $64.57, with 1,534,563 shares traded.JD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $9.73, with 1,441,763 shares traded.IRWD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is -0.01 at $23.22, with 1,433,836 shares traded.DBX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $41.60, with 1,366,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".

