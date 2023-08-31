After Hours Most Active for Aug 31, 2023 : AAPL, T, NEX, PTEN, DKNG, PFE, F, NU, MSFT, HOOD, UGI, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.85 to 15,496.22. The total After hours volume is currently 216,953,947 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1022 at $187.97, with 7,844,246 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $14.80, with 7,434,977 shares traded. T's current last sale is 74% of the target price of $20.



NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is unchanged at $10.61, with 7,017,135 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEX is in the "buy range".



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is unchanged at $14.14, with 6,727,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTEN is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +0.42 at $30.07, with 5,679,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $35.44, with 5,520,137 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.64% of the target price of $44.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $12.14, with 5,166,697 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.71% of the target price of $14.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.0093 at $6.84, with 5,137,152 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 82.42% of the target price of $8.3.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.51 at $328.27, with 4,780,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.0017 at $10.89, with 4,629,457 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. HOOD's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $11.75.



UGI Corporation (UGI) is unchanged at $25.18, with 4,390,074 shares traded. UGI's current last sale is 76.3% of the target price of $33.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $57.35, with 4,187,830 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

