After Hours Most Active for Aug 31, 2022 : BEKE, AAPL, GRAB, MMM, PTON, GLPI, T, MSFT, BAC, CSCO, WFC, LU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.71 to 12,282.74. The total After hours volume is currently 172,939,311 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.34 at $17.70, with 10,888,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.31 at $157.53, with 9,751,220 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $2.87, with 5,371,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $124.35, with 5,231,267 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 86.06% of the target price of $144.5.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is unchanged at $10.19, with 4,715,943 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.64. PTON's current last sale is 56.61% of the target price of $18.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is unchanged at $48.27, with 4,222,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLPI is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.54, with 4,134,222 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.28 at $261.75, with 3,815,911 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $33.61, with 3,761,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.03 at $44.69, with 3,609,289 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. CSCO's current last sale is 84.32% of the target price of $53.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $43.71, with 3,316,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.01 at $4.38, with 3,290,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LU is in the "buy range".

