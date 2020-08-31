After Hours Most Active for Aug 31, 2020 : KODK, ZM, AAPL, TSLA, PCG, INTC, GE, MXIM, AR, NIO, QQQ, BKU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.94 to 12,307.8. The total After hours volume is currently 200,817,805 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +1.88 at $7.86, with 10,030,965 shares traded.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +73.92 at $399.02, with 6,799,669 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $129.33, with 6,183,897 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +16.43 at $514.75, with 4,228,978 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 285.97% of the target price of $180.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.03 at $9.23, with 3,969,464 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 73.84% of the target price of $12.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $50.94, with 3,901,860 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.83% of the target price of $58.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $6.33, with 3,334,418 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) is -0.07 at $68.37, with 2,600,336 shares traded. MXIM's current last sale is 96.98% of the target price of $70.5.



Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is -0.01 at $3.21, with 2,386,594 shares traded. AR's current last sale is 91.71% of the target price of $3.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $19.17, with 2,218,495 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136.93% of the target price of $14.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.92 at $295.80, with 2,107,535 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is +0.12 at $23.50, with 1,920,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKU is in the "buy range".

